adidas continues to raise awareness for Title IX’s 50th anniversary by having partner school teams wear “More Is Possible” t-shirts during warm-ups at both women’s and men’s Sweet 16 games, as well as when teams progress through the tournaments. The shirts will convey a significant message – incorporating words directly from Title IX legislation – reminding fans and athletes to push the bounds of possibility:

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

The “More Is Possible” tees are a follow-up to adidas’ announcement earlier this week that it had become the first major sports brand to implement a broad-based, equitable, and inclusive Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) network, which is open to every eligible student-athlete at an adidas-partnered NCAA Division 1 university – which includes more than 50,000 students.

You can see the images below.