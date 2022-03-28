The Internet Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock On Stage During 2022 Academy Awards Ceremony

The Internet Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock On Stage During 2022 Academy Awards Ceremony

The 2022 Academy Awards will go down as one of the most shocking and confusing nights in entertainment history. Not because of a mix-up, stage fail, or because the wrong winner was announced, but because Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.

The incident happened after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair, calling her G.I. Jane.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

“Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” Rock said after Smith slapped him. When Will Smith got back to his seat, he angrily repeated “Keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth” to Rock. Rock replied saying “Wow dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke.” Smith didn’t want to hear it and insisted that Rock continue to keep Jada’s name out of his mouth.

After the incident, actors such as Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and even Bradley Cooper helped to calm Smith down. Even people watching at home could tell there was a shift in energy after the incident. Will later won the award for Best Actor just moments later for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard. He started his speech off by saying where he started off by saying “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family…”

People were shocked when Will slapped Chris. Many thought it was a part of the script until it was obvious that it was not. Of course, the internet remains undefeated as one side poked jokes at the incident and the other side praised Will for defending Jada, who has admitted that she struggles with alopecia.

can't believe we just seen these two mfs fight pic.twitter.com/5XxIO5zNl5 — SMEEF (@smeef_) March 28, 2022

If Chris Rock just said “if that’s how mad he gets in March, imagine how pissed he is in August”



He prolly coulda won that round. — i. adan (@Imman_Adan) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock after being slapped at the Oscars 😭🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EaBJIWbRFA — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) March 28, 2022

Judd Apatow saying that slap “could’ve killed” Chris Rock is so fucking funny lmfao he’s Will Smith not One Punch Man — nat “cops break laws to terrorize/intimidate” puff (@LeftAtLondon) March 28, 2022