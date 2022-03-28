Reactions continue to pour in from the slap heard around the world delivered by Will Smith to Chris Rock. The latest is from Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Girls Trip co-star, who state the moment was the “most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

PEOPLE mag caught up with Haddish after the ceremony and asked her opinion.

“When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me,” Haddish said. “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say like, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you. And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

Advertisement

Haddish would go on to highlight that Rock is a friend of the Smith’s. “He didn’t even run the joke by her, but she was hurt, though. If she wouldn’t have been hurt, he probably wouldn’t have said nothing. But you could see he was clearly … And they exploited it. They exploited her, so … He protected his wife. To me, I went up to her and said, ‘You better suck his dick from the back, girl!’ You better put that in your magazine! That’s what I told her.”