Travis Scott Performed for the First Time Since Astroworld Disaster

Travis Scott Performed for the First Time Since Astroworld Disaster

Travis Scott has been making adjustments in revitalizing his career as a performer since the tragic Astroworld incident. Since then, he apologized publicly and launched Project Heal. Project Heal is a safety initiative designed to create precautions to protect concertgoers. Now Travis Scott is back putting on shows.

Scott performed “Sicko Mode” at a short set at a private pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles. This was Trav’s first performance since the tragedy.

Along with the performance, Scott has been in the studio. Still no confirmed release date for his forthcoming album Utopia; it’s apparent that he’s working on it.

Advertisement

Travis Scott making beats from scratch… next album gonna be a classic pic.twitter.com/EHK65dt56d — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE 🎪 RodeoTheAlbum (@RodeoTheAlbum) March 20, 2020

Although Travis is returning to music, he has become a strong advocate for concert safety. In addition to coming up with creative new safety hazards for attendees, Project Heal will be a multipronged campaign encompassing an HBCU scholarship fund and providing mental health resources.

Travis Scott has launched Project HEAL to help overcome issues impacting the youth pic.twitter.com/zHJyPkVvgC — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE 🎪 RodeoTheAlbum (@RodeoTheAlbum) March 8, 2022

The Astroworld artist expressed his feeling for the victims of the Astroworld Festival in a lengthy Instagram caption.

“I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community,” Scott on Instagram.

“Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family. While it’s easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need.”