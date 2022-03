The Oscars opened like every award show should, with Beyonce. Mrs. Knowles-Carter performed “Be Alive” from the King Richard film. The performance occurred at the tennis courts that Venus and Serena Williams practiced at in Compton. Beyonce was introduced by the two tennis icons.

Beyonce wore a neon yellow gown, reminiscent of a tennis ball, with feather trimming. She was joined by her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, a live band, and dancers. You can see the performance in full below.