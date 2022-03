As you may know, Tom Brady’s retirement lasted all of two months. When the greatest football player of all-time retired, his friend and one of his most notable rivals, Peyton Manning, penned a letter congratulating him on his career. Now Manning is joking about that letter, saying he wants it back.

“I want the letter back,” Manning said at an event hosted by The MINT Collective on Saturday. “You got to read all these nice things, I want it back. I want the bottle of wine back, too.”