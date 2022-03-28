Everyone from celebrity attendees to the fans watching the Academy Awards at home are still shocked at actor/Hip Hop legend Will Smith slap the black off of comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. The Fresh Prince later apologized to the fans and the Academy for the brazen move which will always be remembered in Academy Award show history.

Will still took to the stage shortly after the altercation with Rock to accept his Best Actor Award for his starring role in King Richard, in which Smith plays the father of legendary tennis star sisters Venus and Serena Williams. Smith sobbed as he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees and even said he hoped that the Academy would still invite him back to future award shows despite his volatile action.

The LAPD released a statement about the assault on live TV, but no charges will be filed.

Advertisement