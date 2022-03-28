The Oscars were packed with many notable moments. Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on TV will be one you hear about repeatedly. In the third hour of the show, Chris Rock appeared to deliver an award for Best Documentary. Before running through the nominees, Rock got a few jokes off, and his final one was targeted toward Jada Pinkett Smith, highlighting her hair and asking was it for a sequel to G.I. Jane.

While members of the audience chuckled, Smith strolled on stage and slapped Rock. “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” Rock said. Smith, now back in his seat, would scream at the stage, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”

The show would go on after the tense moment, but during the presentation, Denzel Washington would operate as a mediator between the two. Later, Washington, Tyler Perry, and Bradley Cooper could be seen consoling Smith as he was emotional.

After the incident, Diddy vowed to patch up the issue at Beyonce and JAY-Z’s The Gold Party.

Jada Pinkett Smith previously shared with her fans that she suffers from alopecia. In an update this past December, Pinkett Smith provided an update on her hair loss. “Now, at this point, I can only laugh,” Pinkett Smith said in a video online, “just all of a sudden one day.

“Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia, look at this line right here…it just showed up like that. And this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions,” she added.

According to Page Six, Jada Pinkett Smith first highlighted her hair struggles on a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk, stating, “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands … It was one of those times in my life that I was literally shaking with fear.”