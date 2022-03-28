Best Actor winner Will Smith and his family didn’t let Sunday night’s shocking altercation involving Chris Rock stop them from celebrating the night’s victory at the event’s official after-party. Deadline reports, Will Smith, wife Jada Smith, son Jaden Smith, and daughter Willow Smith attended the Vanity Fair after-party, which saw the blockbuster star dancing the night away to his 1997 hit “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.”

Will Smith is at the @vanityfair party in the middle of the dance floor. Posing for pics. pic.twitter.com/T9FIxO5qYD — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) March 28, 2022

Smith entered the Vanity Fair after-party at midnight at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills after not speaking with the press or Academy officials backstage after delivering his speech. Throughout the party, the Smiths took photos with the press while the actors formed a circle around the actor as the DJ played the chart-topping hit from Smith’s debut solo album, Big Willie Style.

Before winning Best Actor for his starring performance in “King Richard.” The 53-year-old stun The Academy for slapping the event’s host, Chris Rock, following the comedian hurling a joke at Smith’s wife about playing in the sequel to the classic military film G.I. Jane — starring Demi Moore, referring to her bald head. “I can’t wait to see you in ‘G.I. Jane 2,'” said Rock before Will Smith stepped to the stage and proceeded to slap him across the face.

Smith would apologize to The Academy later on in the show for his earlier actions during his touching acceptance speech. However, Chris Rock was not mentioned during the apology. Rock has yet to comment on the altercation at press time.

Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The LAPD will not be investigating the altercation as Chris Rock has declined to file a complaint against Smith for the physical assault, the Los Angeles Times reports. Smith hopes The Academy invites him back to the annual ceremony next year during his speech.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” said an LAPD spokesperson in an official statement. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Following the telecast, The Academy released a statement addressing the altercation, which states: “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

More as this story develops.