YK Osiris Is Offering To Cover the Funeral Cost of Teen Who Fell to Death on Roller-coaster Ride

YK Osiris is always in the news for owing a large debt. Now, YK, the gambling man, is in the news for being honorable. The Jacksonville singer and entertainer has offered to pay for the funeral of Tyre Sampson.

Sampson is the 14-year-old that reportedly fell to his death from the Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park in Orlando. Someone caught the incident on camera, and the video since then went viral and caught the attention of Osiris.

Osiris took it to his Instagram story to share that he wants to get in contact with Sampson’s family to cover the funeral cost.

The things they don’t talk about, @ykOsiris is willing to pay the funeral cost for the 14-year-old who died on the Free Fall ride at an Orlando amusement park. pic.twitter.com/OxYdlYQ76w — LFT Nahlej 🇯🇲 (@HesAlwaysWrite) March 26, 2022

Sampson, from Missouri, visited Icon Park on a spring break vacation trip. Since the fall, video has surfaced showing passengers on the ride speaking about an issue with one of the seat restraints ahead of Sampson’s tragic fall. Reports notedSampson’ss death isn’t the only death that happened at that theme park. According to multiple Orlando news reports, a 21-year-old worker fell to his death while attempting a safety check on the StarFlyer ride at the theme park in September 2020.

The father of the victim spoke out about the incident. Tyree’s dad Yarnell Sampson spoke out publicly Friday afternoon.

“It felt like somebody hit me so hard in my stomach. I just lost, I lost, lost wind. And the pain behind it could never be taken away, and sorry’s not gonna take it back and no monies, no nothing in the world to replace the young man. And it’s just sad, a young man’s bright future was taken away from him over a ride, an amusement park,” Yarnell Sampson said.

Tyree was in 8th grade and a part of a nationally ranked youth football program.