Sotheby’s To Auction Off Over 100 Rare Hip Hop Artifacts From 2Pac, Biz Markie And More

The National Hip Hop Museum, which is situated in the nation’s capital, has been orchestrating a lot of events to further solidify its authenticity and now Sotheby’s Auction House is officially opening up bids for a collection of rare Hip Hop “artifacts” from the days of the culture’s Golden Era.

First announced on the DC-based museum’s IG page and curated by former Tommy Boy Records executive Monica Lynch and Cassandra Hatton, the auction was mentioned as a part of Pop Culture Week, In the post, the museum says, “This March, Sotheby’s is thrilled to present its first ever Pop Culture Week featuring Hip Hop which celebrates the art and objects that have been inspired by and that have in turn inspired contemporary culture.”

Some of the timeless memorabilia includes Biz Markie’s golden sable fur coat and hat and famed B-Boy Crazy Legs’ adidas track jacket to Chuck D’s personal, autographed Raiders jacket and a DJ Quik gold record for Quik Is The Name.

Sotheby’s began auctioning Hip Hop rarities back in 2020 with their first Hip Hop-inspired auction, hawking off everything from the original Beastie Boys’ Licensed To Ill Tour posters to Slick Rick’s multicolored diamond eye patch. That same year, Biggie’s crown worn in his iconic Rap Pages cover shoot was auctioned of for $500K.

Bidding is currently open and expected to close on March 30.