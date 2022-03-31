Bruce Willis is taking a break from acting due to suffering a medical condition. In a post on his daughter’s, Rumer, Instagram account, Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

CNN notes the Mayo Clinic describes aphasia as a condition that hinders communication and can be the result of a stroke, head injury, brain tumor, or disease.

This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.



Love,

Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn

