Diddy on Chris Rock and Will Smith: “I Never Confirmed They Had Reconciled”

Sean Combs addresses that wild Will Smith and Chris Rock moment at the #Oscars: "Will and Chris, we're gonna solve that like family at the Gold Party." pic.twitter.com/5r6WHHBdeE — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

Diddy was the first presenter to hit the stage following Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Diddy stated they would fix the issue like a family at The Gold Party after the ceremony. Page Six would report the next morning that it was solved at the Vanity Fair event.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy said. “It’s all love, they’re brothers.”

On Wednesday, Tony Rock stated there had been no amends made between the two. Diddy also connected with TMZ to state he never confirmed the makeup.

“I never confirmed they had reconciled,” he said. “I said, ‘As brothers, they will work it out, and let’s move on with love.’”