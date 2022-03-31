J. Cole hit Twitter Wednesday night and announced a new mixtape, pairing together his Dreamville squad with DJ Drama. The new mixtape is called D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, and is set to release Thursday night.
““Smoke n-gga !!!!!!!!!!!!” J. Cole said of the mixtape online. The tape is arriving ahead of the return of Dreamville Festival.
“You n-ggas over here talking ’bout festivals?” DJ Drama said in the album’s trailer. “I’m thinking more like invasions!… You gon’ stop playing on Dreamville’s top!… Like n-ggas don’t run this!”
On Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, J. Cole and his Dreamville crew are excited to announce that Rotation, Amazon Music’s worldwide hip-hop and R&B brand, will broadcast the official live stream of the 2022 Dreamville Festival.
Dreamville Festival announced its star-studded music roster earlier this month, with 80,000+ attendees expected to attend the extended two-day music extravaganza this April. Dreamville Festival is partnering with Rotation to deliver unprecedented, real-time access to the two-day festival, which is one of the biggest yearly events on the East Coast, for fans who can’t make the trip to North Carolina.
Rob Markman, a respected music journalist and broadcaster of Rap Rotation, Gia Peppers, host of R&B Rotation DJ Mode, and hip-hop industry veteran Wayno will host the stream.
“In just a few short years, J. Cole has made Dreamville Festival into one of the preeminent hip-hop moments of the year, hosting performances from the hottest up-and-coming artists and established talents. We at Rotation have worked to make Amazon Music the home for these kinds of activations and I can’t wait to bring Dreamville Festival into the homes of hip-hop and R&B fans around the globe,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of hip-hop and R&B for Amazon Music.
“We established Dreamville Festival as one of the premier hip-hop events in the country; bringing together all aspects of the Dreamville brand. This year, we’ve scaled the festival to two days and have curated a lineup of some of Dreamville’s closest collaborators. It’s always been a goal to make Dreamville Fest accessible to fans around the world, and partnering with Amazon Music has made that a reality,” said Candace Rodney, President Dreamville Studios & Records.
The Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music app will exclusively broadcast the Dreamville Festival 2022 livestream on April 2-3, 2022.