J. Cole hit Twitter Wednesday night and announced a new mixtape, pairing together his Dreamville squad with DJ Drama. The new mixtape is called D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, and is set to release Thursday night.

““Smoke n-gga !!!!!!!!!!!!” J. Cole said of the mixtape online. The tape is arriving ahead of the return of Dreamville Festival.

“You n-ggas over here talking ’bout festivals?” DJ Drama said in the album’s trailer. “I’m thinking more like invasions!… You gon’ stop playing on Dreamville’s top!… Like n-ggas don’t run this!”

Advertisement

And now for a word from Ib:

Don’t play with this thing that we done built. This Dreamville shit different. Tomorrow we go up with new music, this weekend we go up at the fest. The hardest team in the game, Respect it! — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) March 31, 2022

On Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, J. Cole and his Dreamville crew are excited to announce that Rotation, Amazon Music’s worldwide hip-hop and R&B brand, will broadcast the official live stream of the 2022 Dreamville Festival.

Dreamville Festival announced its star-studded music roster earlier this month, with 80,000+ attendees expected to attend the extended two-day music extravaganza this April. Dreamville Festival is partnering with Rotation to deliver unprecedented, real-time access to the two-day festival, which is one of the biggest yearly events on the East Coast, for fans who can’t make the trip to North Carolina.

Rob Markman, a respected music journalist and broadcaster of Rap Rotation, Gia Peppers, host of R&B Rotation DJ Mode, and hip-hop industry veteran Wayno will host the stream.

“In just a few short years, J. Cole has made Dreamville Festival into one of the preeminent hip-hop moments of the year, hosting performances from the hottest up-and-coming artists and established talents. We at Rotation have worked to make Amazon Music the home for these kinds of activations and I can’t wait to bring Dreamville Festival into the homes of hip-hop and R&B fans around the globe,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of hip-hop and R&B for Amazon Music.

“We established Dreamville Festival as one of the premier hip-hop events in the country; bringing together all aspects of the Dreamville brand. This year, we’ve scaled the festival to two days and have curated a lineup of some of Dreamville’s closest collaborators. It’s always been a goal to make Dreamville Fest accessible to fans around the world, and partnering with Amazon Music has made that a reality,” said Candace Rodney, President Dreamville Studios & Records.

The Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music app will exclusively broadcast the Dreamville Festival 2022 livestream on April 2-3, 2022.