EST Gee and 42 Dugg work fast. Just last week, the duo announced that they were dropping a joint mixtape, now they dropped a video. “Everybody Shooters Too” is another single from EST and 42’s forthcoming mixtape Last Ones Left.

These CMG label mates seem to have formed cohesiveness in the booth. Every time they link up, they drop a definite banger. From “Gang Members,” to “5500 Degrees” every time Gee and Dugg make a song, it’s always something the hood can appreciate.

Last week when they announced the arrival of a collaborative tape, they also released “Free The Shiners,” another video of these two hustlers flaunting the flowers of their labor.

This style of Hip-Hop may not be suitable for all people, but for the ones who do keen on EST Gee and 42 Dugg killing the beats, then they should feel “Everybody Got Shooters Too.”