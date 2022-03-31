It’s just a food baby — for your information.

After ending her acclaimed HBO series Insecure last year, Issa Rae, actress-turned-mogul, has been flourishing in both her personal and professional life. On Wednesday (Mar 30), she cleared up rumors circulating on social media of the possibility of her being pregnant with a raw and uncut response.

LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) March 30, 2022

“I am not pregnant, fuckyouverymuch,” she tweets. “LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.”

Rae, 37, has always been private with her personal life. She married her husband, Louis Diame, last year in a private ceremony in the South of France. In September 2021, she opened up about her marriage in a cover story for Self Magazine.

“I’m extremely happy [being married],” Rae said. “[But] I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window. I’ve always felt that way, that women, Black women especially—unless you’re Viola Davis or Angela Bassett—you have a window when people are going to want to continue to see you and see what you can do. Then there are so many limitations placed upon you, and that does keep me up.”

In the midst of the rumors, Issa took the opportunity to promote her friend’s podcast. Sharing the link to the Amy Aniobi and Grace Edwards-hosted podcast, “The Antidote,” with the tweet: “O shit this blowing up, listen to my friends (@amyaniobi + @gracyact) new podcast that dropped today.”