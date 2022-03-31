Nike is preparing to release the first posthumous sneaker collaboration with Virgil Abloh. The Off-White x Nike Blazer Low is set for an April release.

According to Sneaker News, Abloh aimed at “mixing languages for a new signature.” The new sneaker will release in a white and black colorway, featuring holes throughout the upper area of the sneaker, additional laces, and a heel sharpened to a point like the Terra Humara. The sneaker comes equipped with the signature zip tie.

The new sneaker will be available on April 8 on Nike SNKRS for $140.

