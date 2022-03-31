Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians’ coaching career is over. Arians announced stepping into a front-office role, allowing for Todd Bowles to take over the coaching reigns on a new five-year deal. Arians’ new job title is senior football consultant.

Bruce Arians is transitioning to the front office as our Senior Football Consultant. Todd Bowles has been named head coach. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2022

“I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on the sidelines as a football coach in one form or another. Today, I have made the decision to move from the sidelines into another role with the Buccaneers front office, assisting [general manager] Jason Licht and his staff,” Arians said in a statement. “I love football. I love the relationships, the strategy, the competition — everything. It has been one hell of a ride, but I know this is the right time for me to make this transition.”

According to ESPN, Bowles was considered for head coaching positions with the Vikings and Bears this offseason.

Advertisement

“I am appreciative of the family and Jason Licht for having faith in me to take on this role, and to Coach Arians for his support and guidance over the past four decades,” Bowles said in a statement. “Tampa has become home for my family, and we are excited to remain part of this community for years to come. As an organization, we have all the pieces in place to continue the winning standard that has been established here in recent years. I am eager to get started with our players, coaching staff, and front office in preparation for the 2022 season.”