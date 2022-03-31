The NBA has released “Playoffs on NBA Lane,” the latest chapter in the seasonlong campaign celebrating its 75th anniversary.

“Playoffs on NBA Lane” follows an iconic collection of NBA fans and legends as they descend onto the neighborhood arena in preparation for the 2022 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, which was featured in a short film ahead of the tip-off of the 75th Anniversary Season.

There is a logoman cloud in the short film, the latest class of star NBA broadcasters, including Malika Andrews, reserved neighborhood parking spots, and more. The cast includes Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Luka Doncic, Joel EMbiid, Darius Garland, Ja Morant, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Marv Albert, Stephen A. Smith, Anthony Anderson, Issa Rae, and more.

Advertisement

You can see the new short film below.