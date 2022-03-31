Last week, Tammy Rivera, singer, reality star and wife of popular Hip-Hop star Waka Flocka, confirmed that the two were separated. Wednesday (Mar 30), Waka Flocka opened up about the separation from his estranged wife after eight years of marriage during his guest appearance on the “It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper” podcast. Stream the full episode below.

For the first time publicly, Waka Flocka spoke with Raquel Harper on the separation, where he said Tammy can do no wrong in his eyes, and it’s all love between them. The couple’s relationship has suffered pitfalls throughout their eight years of marriage, but have managed to always find their way back to love.

Before the podcast, Waka Flocka addressed the split on social media, simply saying that him and his wife just grew apart. During the podcast, the “Grove St.” hitmaker would reveal that his wife is still his best friend and he will always love her. Both Tammy and Waka has confirmed they will continue to co-parent their daughter Charlie.

Although separated, Waka and Tammy continue to work together on their new show, which she shared on social media.

“I’ve been filming for the new show … It’s been pretty good this season … even though me and Waka not together, we still have this show.”

Stream the full interview, here.