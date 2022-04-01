It’s been an amazing week for Ashanti, earlier this week she announced, she will be receiving her official star on Hollywood’s walk of fame and now the singer, Grammy winner, songwriter, and actress can add author to the list. Announcing to her 6.9 million followers on Instagram that she is releasing a children’s book entitled “My Name Is A Story” due to hit shelves in July. The inspiration for the book is to inspire and encourage all kids to love and celebrate their names no matter how unique they are every name is special. Particularly for the kids who was made fun of. Along with the visual of the book the caption read. “I’m so excited to finally share the news that my debut picture book MY NAME IS A STORY comes out on July 19th! 😆❤️Inspired by my own experiences, I wrote this book to remind children that every name is special and deserves to be honored and celebrated. Every name tells a story.

What’s in a name? Everything! Saying each other’s names correctly is one way to value and see people fully. My hope is that MY NAME IS A STORY will be an inspiration to anyone who has been made fun of because their name was different, or had their name mispronounced or not pronounced at all.” Click HERE For more information on the book and pre-order.

Thank you Monica Mikai @monicamikai for bringing my story to life with your Beautiful illustrations. MY NAME IS A STORY, published by @HarperKids, is available for pre-order now. Check out the link in my bio for more information.

