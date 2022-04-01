In honor of Capitol’s collaboration with the powerhouse independent label, the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) flag is flying high above the historic Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood today. The two labels have teamed up to present Doechii, a highly anticipated talent.

Doechii is a Tampa-based rapper/singer/dancer/genre-disruptor/fashionista who caught fire on the Internet with her EPs Places You’ll Go and BRA-LESS, and single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake.”

“The legacy of Capitol and TDE continues with me and my fans…and the legacy of my music starts right here, right now,” said Doechii.

“Top Dawg Entertainment is excited to partner with Capitol Records to provide a platform for Doechii to fulfill her artistic ambitions,” says Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, founder of Top Dawg Entertainment. “Doechii’s energy is contagious and, together with Capitol, we’re committed to helping her share her gifts with the world.”

“The first time I heard Doechii’s music, I experienced that incredible chill-inducing feeling that I live for, as both a music executive and music fan,” recalls Michelle Jubelirer, Chair & CEO, Capitol Music Group. “That feeling has only grown deeper as I’ve gotten to know this amazing young artist and heard more of what she’s been creating in the studio. It’s a real honor to be partnering with Top Dawg and TDE as we work to introduce Doechii to audiences around the world and help her develop into the global superstar we know that she’ll become.”

Doechii’s debut TDE track, “Persuasive,” which was produced by Kal Banks and executive produced by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, was released last week.

You can hear the new single below.