Miami’s own City Girls make their much-anticipated return with a new single and music video entitled “Top Notch” [feat. Fivio Foreign], out now via Quality Control Music / Motown Records. It marks the multiplatinum duo’s first release since the gold-selling 2021 smash “Twerkulator.”

The track finds a sweet spot between sexy Southern hip-hop and gritty East Coast drill. City Girls, Yung Miami and JT, instantly show out with fiery bars before Fivio warns, “This is not a movie.”Oozing confidence and charisma, JT counters, “You gotta pay for this.” In the accompanying visual, they take over New York city, turning up on street corners with a whole crew and descending upon the Big Apple like a storm.

It will serve as the follow-up to 2020’s City On Lock LP, which graced year-end lists by NPR, Rolling Stone, and Vice, to name a few.

Advertisement