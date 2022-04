Freddie Gibbs, Indiana’s first Grammy-nominated rapper and aspiring actor, releases “Ice Cream.” Gibbs hooks up with Rick Ross for a violent rap anthem that finds the partners flexing their financial prosperity and flipping birds over a thunderous Kenny Beats beat, arriving before his Coachella performance with Madlib. “Ice Cream” reimagines Raekwon’s iconic song of the same name from 1995’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx...

You can hear the new single below.