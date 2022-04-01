Kalan.FrFr, a fast-rising LA rapper, has released his new track “Popstar” via First Class Entertainment and Roc Nation Records.

Kalan presents his distinctive melodic flow over production from frequent collaborators and multi-platinum producers Bankroll Got It (Latto, Flo Milli, Coi Leray) and Diego Ave, who provide a boastful insider’s insight into his road to fame and fortune (Post Malone, YG, King Von).

“The concept behind the song is that anyone can be a pop star; you just have to wake up and feel like one,” said Kalan.FrFr. “It’s a belief in one’s self, a feeling that you are shining regardless of what space you are in; you don’t have to be a rapper to be a popstar, I just happen to be one!”

You can hear the new single below and check his tour dates here.