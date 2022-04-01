The ninth NBA 2K22 player ratings update was released today, featuring the best players from the last stretch of the NBA season, including Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and others.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets: 92 OVR (+1) has improved his play as the playoffs approach, averaging 30.8 points and 6.6 assists per game over his last five appearances. Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns: 91 OVR (+1) is getting MVP talk after scoring 30.9 points per game in March to lead the Suns to the best record in the NBA.

More major updates include Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum: 90 OVR (+1), Charlotte Hornets guard Miles Bridges: 84 OVR (+1), Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole: 81 OVR (+2), and more.

Advertisement

You can see some of the changes below and a full list here.

NBA 2K22 JAYSON TATUM

NBA 2K22 JIMMY BUTLER

NBA 2K22 JORDAN POOLE

NBA 2K22 BRIDGES