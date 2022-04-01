Nigo’s new album, I Know NIGO!, was celebrated exclusively by Spotify and its flagship hip-hop playlist, RapCaviar. To create an enhanced family barbecue, Spotify took over interior designer Kelly Wearstler’s beautiful 1920s Beverly Hills mansion. Nigo’s friends, admirers, collaborators, and prominent visitors gathered for a true family reunion to honor the project.


The evening’s high point came when the man of honor himself performed a surprise set in the DJ booth. Nigo and longtime friend and album collaborator Pusha T performed tracks from the album, including “Diet Coke,” “Punch Bowl,” “Hear Me Clearly,” and “Morë Tonight,” while Pharrell Williams stunned the audience with a performance of “Beautiful.”

“This project has been a long time coming, and a true dream come true, bringing together some of my closest friends on the album,” saysNigo. “Spotify has been a great partner in my musical journey and I couldn’t have imagined a better way to celebrate the release with them, along with my close friends Pharrell, Pusha T and biggest fans. We had an epic time!”

Guests included Pharrell Williams, Puha T, DAmson Idris, Coco Jones and more.

You can see images from the night below.

