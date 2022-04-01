Reebok is set to release the Shaqnosis “Athlete’s Choice,” which is inspired by Shaq’s “Big Aristotle” alias and ancient Greece. The sneaker will release exclusively on Reebok.com on April 8 at $150.

Shaq earned the moniker “Big Aristotle” after his MVP campaign in 2000. The Shaqnosis “Athlete’s Choice” design draws inspiration from classic Aristotle artworks, sculptures, and ancient Greek culture through texture, substance, and color.

The sneaker has a marble base inspired by statues and sculptures, with desaturated color and contrast comparable to antique paintings. Natural fibers on the upper body are reminiscent of Ancient Greek clothing and robes. The purple heel is a nod to the color purple, which in Ancient Greece was associated with social status and wealth.

The first-known ideas of color were developed by Aristotle. Colors were assigned to earth, fire, wind, and water, and he proposed that all color originated with white and black.

You can see the sneaker below.