After much talk about the future of Death Row Records in the hands of West Coast legend and former label signee Snoop Dogg, the talk of the imprint being the first NFT label continues, but one of the label’s biggest album’s is back home.

According to Snoop, “As far as 2Pac’s masters, 2Pac’s masters came back to him last year. But I got a great relationship with his estate, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to be able to work something out … to continue some Death Row 2Pac business now that Snoop Dogg is in control of Death Row. Same with Dr. Dre and The Chronic. I got The Chronic album. I got Doggystyle, Tha Doggfather, Murder Was the Case, Dogg Food, Above the Rim. I got all those records.”

Dr .Dre’s attorney released a statement saying that the Hip Hop mogul owns the rights to his biggest album to date. “There are false reports out regarding ownership by Death Row of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic. Dr. Dre owns 100 percent of The Chronic,” said Howard King.

