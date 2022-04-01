It appears the Los Angles Rams have great accountants on staff. The defending Super Bowl Champs are adding former All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner to the team on a five-year deal worth $50 million.

His former quarterback Russell Wilson, now in Denver, sent some love towards Wagner and his new situation. Wagner has rattled off a career-high 170 tackles. In Seattle, a six-time All-Pro, Wagner has produced ten consecutive 100-plus-tackle seasons and has twice led the league.

Love you forever bro! 🐐 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 31, 2022

The Rams were identified as a possible landing spot for Wagner shortly after his release from the Seahawks.

Wagner will step into a leading role in the Rams’ defense, and the hope is that he’ll join Aaron Donald as a playmaker in the middle of the field. It’s not a spot where the Rams got primary production on their way to the Super Bowl LVI title, so Wagner’s arrival will bring a different look to their defense as they try to double up on championships.