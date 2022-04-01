Collin Kaepernick was back on the football field this week. While it wasn’t an NFL field, Kaepernick visited his former San Francisco 49ers’ head coach John Harbaugh.

The Michigan Wolverines announced Wednesday that Kaepernick has been with the team this week and will serve as honorary captain for Saturday’s spring game.



Harbaugh has named Kaepernick an honorary captain for Michigan’s upcoming Maize and Blue spring game. Harbaugh brought Kaepernick to Michigan’s practice yesterday and had him address the team.

Harbaugh was the 49ers’ head coach when they drafted him in 2011, and after Harbaugh benched Alex Smith for Kaepernick in 2012, the 49ers went to the Super Bowl. Kaepernick played his best football for Harbaugh in the four years they were together, and Kaepernick didn’t have as much success with the 49ers the next two years.

Harbaugh has always been a loud supporter of Kaepernick. He has always expressed to the media how Kaepernick is a great leader on and off the football field. While NFL teams haven’t shown much interest in Kaepernick, he is still putting in that work.