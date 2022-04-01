After St. Peters’s historic run in the NCAA Tournament, Shaheen Holloway returns to his alma mater, Seton Hall University. Holloway was a standout player for Seton Hall back from 1996 to 2000. Seton Hall is banking on Holloway to bring his intensity and leadership on the bench to lead the program back to relevancy.

At Seton Hall, Holloway replaces Kevin Willard, who left for Maryland after 12 seasons coaching the Pirates. Holloway was an assistant under Willard from 2007-18, first at Iona and then at Seton Hall from 2010-18.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Shaheen Holloway and his family home to Seton Hall,” Seton Hall athletic director Bryan Felt said. “Shaheen is a winner in every sense of the word, and he is not only an incredible coach, but also an incredible educator of young men. He works tirelessly to put his student-athletes in a position to succeed, and he makes them believe that they can achieve anything with hard work and determination. That is evidenced by his historic NCAA Tournament run this month. Shaheen made an unforgettable impact here at Seton Hall, first as a student-athlete and then again as an assistant coach, and now we’re ready to watch him take over our men’s basketball program as head coach and lead our Pirates to further greatness.”

Seton Hall hasn’t made it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since Holloway was their point guard in 2000. Holloway will now be coaching in the Big East Conference, where Seton Hall hasn’t won the conference outright in over twenty years.

The last four years at St. Peters have been nothing but success for Holloway. St. Peters became the first 15th seed ever to reach the elite 8 round of the NCAA Tournament.