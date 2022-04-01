Lil Tjay released his new track “In My Head.” The young star has spent the previous few weeks promoting the single on social media for fans all around the world, with a sample from Iyaz’s 2009 hit song “Replay.” Prior to its introduction, TikTok had amassed over 100,000 pre-saves and 59,000 user video productions.

The song “In My Head” is out now, and it comes with a music video that shows Lil Tjay going through his memories to piece together a night gone bad. The video features Rubi Rose.

You can watch the new video below.

