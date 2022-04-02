Chris Davis, a former Def Jam Recordings marketing executive, has been named Manager of Product and Strategy for Dreamville Records, just in time for hip hop’s most anticipated event, “Dreamville Fest.” He will assist strategize and implement activations for both established and emerging talent in his new job. Davis plans the label’s marketing initiatives and links companies to artist campaigns. He will play a key role in the development of the Dreamville artist’s work. Davis previously worked on the marketing team at Def Jam Recordings, where he worked on Kanye West’s Donda, DMX’s Exodus, the soundtrack for Coming 2 America, Hit-Boys’ What You Expect, and many other projects.

Dreamville Records is an Interscope imprint formed by Grammy-nominated performer and producer J.Cole and is home to artists such as Bas, Ari Lennox, JID, EARTHGANG, and others. “Working for Dreamville has been nothing short of amazing. I’m truly blessed to be accepted into a family that I’ve been a fan of for over a decade,” said Davis.

Before going to the New York region to pursue his passion for music, the Gary, Indiana native and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity obtained his MBA from Arkansas State University. His passion for community action and social justice fuels his ambition to advance up the business ladder.

Advertisement