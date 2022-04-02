Fivio Foreign has announced his first-ever headlining tour, just days after revealing his debut album B.I.B.L.E, which will be released on Friday, April 8th. The Fivio Foreign Tour takes off on May 6th in Salt Lake City before going to the West Coast for a highly anticipated hometown event at Irving Plaza. Fans can look forward to seeing B.I.B.L.E singles live for the first time.
“I’ve never been on tour, so this is mad exciting for me. I’m excited to go to places I’ve never been and see the reaction from my fans in real life,” Fivio Foreign said of the tour.
You can see the dates below and buy your tickets here.
Fivio Foreign: The Fivio Foreign Tour
May 6th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (The Grand)
May 8th – Denver, CO – Cervantes
May 10th – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall
May 11th – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
May 13th – Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater
May 14th – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
May 17th – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
May 18th – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
May 20th – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall
May 22nd – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
May 23rd – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
May 25th – Atlanta, GA – Believe Music Hall
May 27th – Houston, TX – House of Blues
May 29th – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
June 1st – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
June 3rd – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
June 4th – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
June 6th – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory