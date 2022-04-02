French Montana has dug back into his They Got Amnesia album to drop off a new video for “Push Start.” The new video features Coi Leray and 42 Dugg. Check out the video and behind-the-scenes images below.

Back in December, French Montana made his return, releasing his new album They Got Amnesia.

Features on the album include John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, Latto, Lil Tjay and Moneybagg Yo.

“This album reflects my personal journey, so it’s the most special for me,” says French Montana. “God gave me another chance at life and this music healed me. I’m grateful to my collaborators and my fans for supporting me. I had to remind ‘em, ‘cause you know THEY GOT AMNESIA!”