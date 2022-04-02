The Internet came across a snippet of a collaboration between Chief Keef and NBA Youngboy and immediately perked their ears, looking for the full thing. Don’t look for it to arrive anytime soon as it is allegedly old.

No Jumper noted Chief Keef Sosa saw the murmurs of the collaboration online, leading him to let fans know the song is old and not one that he cares for.

“This song from 2018 And I don’t like the song and I’m sure Lil folks don’t like it either,” Keef wrote. You can hear the snippet and peep Keef’s response below.

