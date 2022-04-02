Dipset Capo Jim Jones wants you to know that we are in our “fifth or sixth winter.” Jim Jones did a guest spot on Fox 5 New York to promote Drip Report on REVOLT, but also deliver the weather across the Tri-STate area.

“It’s supposed to be spring. Spring is outta here. New York City, you’re in the dubs,” Jones said. “You in the twenties, when you in the twenties you gotta drop down and get your eagle on. Baby girl cover that waist front up, because it might get a little bit chilly.”

Jones would even point out that Miami isn’t holding down the beach weather like it’s supposed to. Check out Weavahman Jim on Fox 5 below.

Advertisement