ICYMI: Megan Thee Stallion Eyes Next Move After Being 2nd Female Rapper to Perform at the Oscars: “I Did That. Now What?”

ICYMI: Megan Thee Stallion Eyes Next Move After Being 2nd Female Rapper to Perform at the Oscars: “I Did That. Now What?”

The Houston Hottie is continuing to push the needle. Megan Thee Stallion became the second female rapper to take the stage at the Oscars following Queen Latifah who sung in 2009. Thee Stallion performed a verse in the world-premiere performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the film Encanto. Thee Stallion performed alongside Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

“I was so nervous before I went out. And it was the first female rap performance at the Oscars ever!” Thee Stallion told Entertainment Tonight. “It feels like, ‘Yeah, I did that. Now what?’”

I literally was just in Puerto Rico less than 24 hrs ago performing, my dress had just came in last night from India, and that was thee FIRST FEMALE RAP PERFORMANCE at the OSCARS ever ! Im definitely in grind mode — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 28, 2022

In case you missed her performance you can see it below.

Advertisement