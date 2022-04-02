This week, NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal was surprised with a lavish birthday event at Steak Market in Atlanta, Georgia, held by the star’s closest friends and family to mark his 50th birthday.

Guests included hip-hop icon Bun B, Southern rap singer 2 Chainz, producer and TV personality Angela Simmons, among others, while they sipped D’USSE bespoke cocktails and D’USSE XO. The basketball veteran was presented with a $50,000 check gift on his behalf to the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson during his birthday celebration (Super District 7).