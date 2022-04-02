Kanye West won’t be on the GRAMMYs stage but Silk Sonic will. The duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars are a part of the third cycle of performers announced for this Sunday’s show.

Named alongside Silk Sonic are Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, John Legend, and Maria Becerra.

We’re opening the Grammys on Sunday ✨ pic.twitter.com/IaJ4mLRnIQ — Silk Sonic (@silksonic) March 30, 2022

Previous performance announcements included Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Nas, Jon Batiste, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Zegler, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.

