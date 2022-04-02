Tory Lanez may be from Canada, but he loves the sunshine state of Florida. He dropped a song, “Miami,” a few years back” dedicated to the southern state. Now he’s back with a new banger, “Florida Sh*t.”

In the video, Tory gives a big shout-out to all of the cities in Florida, then he dedicated his flow and track to Boward County’s own Kodak Black.

Tory says, “Kodak you’re going to be proud of this flow right here. Watch this.” Lanez then proceeds on with his Kodak inspired rap.

This is another release from Lanez’s Fargo Friday drops. “Florida Sh*t” is a follow-up from “Taken Care” and “Cap.”