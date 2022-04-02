ICYMI: Will Smith’s Mom on Oscar Slap: “I’ve Never Seen Him Do That”

ICYMI: Will Smith’s Mom on Oscar Slap: “I’ve Never Seen Him Do That”

Will Smith’s mother, Carolyn Smith, spoke with Sharrie Williams of WPHVI Philadelphia following the Oscars. When asked about the now-infamous slap, Smith acknowledged that it was uncharacteristic of her son.

“He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime. I’ve never seen him do that.”

Beyond that moment, Carolyn Smith glowed about the Best Actor win. “I know how he works, how hard he works. I’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting. When I heard the name, I was just, ‘Yes!’”

Advertisement

You can hear it from Will’s mom below.