Alldaway Dre announced on Instagram earlier this week that he plans on dropping a new project this year following his “Beat Da Clock Challenge” that had social media in a frenzy. Fans of the North Carolina bred MC and Producer were excited to hear this because if you’ve been following him you know he’s been through a lot these past couple of years. From getting shot to losing two of his close family members and a run-in with the law he has let it be known that he is still working and going stronger than ever.

With everything that’s been going on in the Carolina music scene with acts like J.cole, Dababy, Toosii, Stunna 4 Vegas, Blacc Zacc, PG Ra, Rich Dunk, and a handful of others Alldaway Dre is stamped and has already laid his foundation in being one of the greats to hail out the once slept on Staple of the south. With songs like Bite Back, Beat Da Clock, and Real Wit Me it’s obvious he has a versatile gift and can connect with people from all different walks of life and sound good doing it.

Alldaway Dre would have a heap of condolences after losing his sister in February Anita Robinson who he called his number one supporter when it came to his journey of becoming a Rapper.

The post read: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIS!” with a paragraph of memories. With his latest stories on IG, we expect to get some new music regarding his hardships and some big features.

