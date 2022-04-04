In the wake of social media clashing with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new bae, Pete Davidson reports stated Kanye West would be seeking assistance. A source allegedly close to the Kardashians told Page Six that YE is “going away to get help” and cited it was for the “sake of the kids.”

The source added, “Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

That report is now being shut down. Jason Lee, the owner of Hollywood Unlocked and Ye’s spokesperson, reached out to Yahoo! and let them know the message was cap.

However, West’s new Head of Media and Partnerships, Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, told Yahoo in an April 1 statement that this narrative is not accurate.

“Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim,” Lee said. “He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent.”

Lee added, “If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it’s simply false.”