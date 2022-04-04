YoungBoy Never Broke and P. Yungin collaborates on “Pull Up Actin,” a new track and music video released by Never Broke Again, LLC/Motown Records.

Through twitchy 808s and a snappy beat, the head-nodding production bobs and weaves. Before an instantly addictive tune, YoungBoy Never Broke Again shares bars with emerging Louisiana artist P. Yungin. The accompanying visual emphasizes their celebrity. The visual has a lush ambiance as lavish as the rhymes, with lightning, beautiful automobiles, and a private plane.

You can see the video below.

