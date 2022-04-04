After being postponed in January, due to the Corona Virus, this year’s Grammy Awards was star-studded, Artists from Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., and Fivio Foreign showed up and showed out. After the aftermath of the Oscars, I think we are all relieved to say the Grammys were a breath of fresh air. Our favorite celebs posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas serving their Fiercest looks. Scroll to see our favorite show-stopping glitz, glamour, suits, and gowns from the 2022 Grammy’s Red Carpet
Saweetie
2. Chloe Bailey
3. Megan Thee Stallion
5. H.E.R
6. Sza
7. Snoh Alegra
8. Dreezy
9. Fivio Foreign
10. Nas & Destiny