After being postponed in January, due to the Corona Virus, this year’s Grammy Awards was star-studded, Artists from Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., and Fivio Foreign showed up and showed out. After the aftermath of the Oscars, I think we are all relieved to say the Grammys were a breath of fresh air. Our favorite celebs posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas serving their Fiercest looks. Scroll to see our favorite show-stopping glitz, glamour, suits, and gowns from the 2022 Grammy’s Red Carpet

Saweetie

Saweetie wearing custom Oscar de la Renta

2. Chloe Bailey

Choe Bailey in Valentino

3. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion in Roberto Cavali

5. H.E.R

H.E.R wearing Dundas

6. Sza

SZA in Jean Paul Gaultier

7. Snoh Alegra

Snoh Aalegra wearing Versace

8. Dreezy

Dreezy Wearing Mugler

9. Fivio Foreign

10. Nas & Destiny