After opening the show with a performance of their single “777,” Silk Sonic took home two of the Grammys’ biggest awards: Song of the Year and Record of the Year. The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak won the awards for their song “Leave the Door Open.”

“I want to thank everybody that helped us with album…. Andy I couldn’t be prouder to be doing this with you, man. Thank you so much,” Bruno Mars said. “You know what? Because of you, me and Andy are gonna be singing this song forever so God bless you all.”

“We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point,” .Paak would joke on stage. “But in the industry, we call that a clean sweep.”

You can catch both wins and the performance below.