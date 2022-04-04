Tyler, the Creator Wins Best Rap Album for ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ at the 2022 Grammys

“Rolls Royce pull up, Black boy hop out…”

Tyler, the Creator has won his second Best Rap Album Grammy for his Call Me If You Get Lost album. In 2020, Tyler got a W for his IGOR album. Tyler was not on hand at the Grammys but released a brief statement of “thanks wow yeah” on Twitter.

Tyler would follow up with another tweet, “Thanks to everyone who listened, watched a video or came to a show.”

Call Me If You Get Lost features Lil Wayne, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Brent Faiyaz, Domo Genesis, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell, and more. The album is hosted by DJ Drama.

You can hear the album below.