On international seas, the US Coast Guard captured more than $223 million in cocaine and marijuana, which was then offloaded in San Diego.

Three Coast Guard crews: Coast Guard Cutter Kimball, Coast Guard Cutter Legare, and Coast Guard Cutter Spencer, as well as one Canadian ship, Her Majesty Canadian Ship Yellowknife, collaborated on the cocaine seizures.

“These drugs were seized in international waters off the Eastern Pacific Ocean, and represent eight interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels between February and March of 2022,” said U.S Coast Guards Public Affairs Officer.

“To all who are involved, in the dangerous and illegal drug trafficking business, you cannot hide your crimes on the high seas,” said Randy Grossman, U.S District Attorney for the Southern California Region.

“Whether you are a kingpin or a crew member, you are on our radar, and it is just a matter of time before you are caught and brought to justice.”

